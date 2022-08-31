Ronaldo himself reportedly asked to bench Maguire

According to The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo demanded that former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick put captain Harry Maguire on the bench last season. Causing some embarrassment among his teammates.

The English media The Athletic has devoted a long article to the long and tumultuous year of Cristiano Ronaldo (37) at Manchester United. From his return to fanfare last summer to his fierce desire to leave the club in recent weeks to play in the Champions League. Many testimonies show how the Portuguese tensed the locker room. One scene in particular caused some unease among the workforce executives.

A reunion with Rangnick without Maguire

As the team’s results declined last February, a delegation of players approached Ralf Rangnick, the coach then in office. Ronaldo was part of it as were Paul Pogba and Raphaël Varane but not Harry Maguire, yet captain. Ronaldo would then have taken the opportunity to convey his messages including his desire to play with Edinson Cavani in attack. He would also have asked the coach to place Harry Maguire on the bench after several lackluster performances from the defender.

Rangnick would have retorted to the small delegation that this conversation was inappropriate in the absence of the captain. Ronaldo reportedly replied that Maguire was part of the problem, causing some unease among other players present. Some of them then allegedly apologized to Rangnick.

Asked by The Athletic about this scene, Ronaldo’s representatives from the Gestifute company did not respond. The media point out that relations between Maguire and his teammates are not as bad as described, while pointing out that the last three coaches have chosen him as captain. Erik ten Hag, named on the bench this summer, also relies on Bruno Fernandes and David De Gea as a relay. A little less about Cristiano Ronaldo.

While he was counting on him when he arrived, the Dutch coach would have finally told his management that he would not oppose his departure after the first match against Brentford. But the five-time Ballon d’Or could ultimately stay for lack of a candidate to welcome him despite his many foot calls to major European clubs.