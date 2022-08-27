Ronaldo hit in the knee in Manchester United win

Substitute at kick-off against Southampton, Cristiano Ronaldo entered for the last twenty minutes and complained for a long time of the right knee. However, he finished the match, won by the Red Devils (1-0).

Cristiano Ronaldo had a funny afternoon on the lawn of St Mary Stadium during Manchester United’s victory against Southampton (1-0). Replacing at kick-off with Harry Maguire, as in the victory against Liverpool last Monday, the Portuguese entered for the last twenty minutes, when his team was already leading 1-0 thanks to Bruno Fernandes. A longer playing time than during the England derby, where CR7 only entered in the 86th minute.

Hit in one knee

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner seemed to struggle on his runs and accelerations, even finishing on the ground due to a knee injury. After the intervention of the medical staff, Cristiano Ronaldo finished the match well, as did Casemiro, who played his first minutes since arriving from Real Madrid.

With six points in a week, the Red Devils can breathe after a nightmarish start to the season. Erik Ten Hag’s men temporarily move up to 6th place before the other matches of the 4th day.