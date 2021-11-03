“Ronaldo? I sent him to that country … as a joke”

BERGAMO – ” What did I tell Ronaldo at the end of the game? I sent him to that country (laughs, ed) “: Gian Piero also found a way to joke at the end of the race Gasperini. The 2-2 arrived in injury time by the Portuguese prevented theAtalanta to win against a great European football team like Manchester United, but the Nerazzurri’s performance was nevertheless of an excellent level: “It was a great evening – ensures Gasperini to Sky – even if it is a pity for the prowess of Ronaldo in the final: we played against a big player in European football in front of a large audience, if we had won it would have been great. In any case there we came very close. We are very happy but also a bit regret having conceded a goal in the recovery: it would have been a challenge and would have given us a boost in terms of qualification. However nothing is lost, we still have an opportunity. There is no question of mathematics, with 6 points we qualify, even if we have to see what they will do later Manchester United And Villarreal: the next two games will be very difficult“.