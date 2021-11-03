“Ronaldo? I sent him to that country … as a joke”
BERGAMO – ” What did I tell Ronaldo at the end of the game? I sent him to that country (laughs, ed) “: Gian Piero also found a way to joke at the end of the race Gasperini. The 2-2 arrived in injury time by the Portuguese prevented theAtalanta to win against a great European football team like Manchester United, but the Nerazzurri’s performance was nevertheless of an excellent level: “It was a great evening – ensures Gasperini to Sky – even if it is a pity for the prowess of Ronaldo in the final: we played against a big player in European football in front of a large audience, if we had won it would have been great. In any case there we came very close. We are very happy but also a bit regret having conceded a goal in the recovery: it would have been a challenge and would have given us a boost in terms of qualification. However nothing is lost, we still have an opportunity. There is no question of mathematics, with 6 points we qualify, even if we have to see what they will do later Manchester United And Villarreal: the next two games will be very difficult“.
“Proud because we played it evenly”
There was very little, as he said Gasperini. That in view of the last two decisive games of the group will have to make some adjustments: “These races – he claims – they are played up to 95 ‘. Lately we have been conceding goals even when we are well lined up due to a few too many mistakes, but this means that there is room for improvement. In the action that led to the 2-2 there were two rebounds and we are sorry, but we must also consider the good things we have done: we must be proud because we played evenly against a team full of talents“.