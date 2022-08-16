Ronaldo in Marseille, Pierre Ménès in a dream

The galleys never end for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Portuguese would like to leave the club after returning a year ago. On social networks, Marseille supporters are ready to welcome him, Pierre Ménès would not be against seeing him at OM.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is far from going as he hoped and the adventure could already be over. The Portuguese is looking for a club that plays in the Champions League and why wouldn’t it be OM? Obviously, financially speaking it’s a sweet dream for the people of Marseille, but that doesn’t prevent them from believing in it like Pierre Ménès. Through her blog “Pierrot LeFoot”the former Canal + returned to the case of Cristiano Ronaldo.

” He is getting older “

” He is getting older. He still scored last year in a team that didn’t work. Now his attitude during the break was not good. Go somewhere else, why not. He can go to Sporting for almost nothing and do a farewell tour”.

He then mentioned a possible arrival in Ligue 1

“He can perhaps, the rumor seems revived, go to Marseille. I would love. It would be good for the club, for Ligue 1. It would be the same as what Messi did at PSG.

Obviously it’s a dream for everyone in Marseille, but the club is not able to offer the Portuguese’s salary. A new Ronaldo-Messi clash in Ligue 1 would have been great.

