“Ronaldo is a ball” in Manchester: the terrible confidences

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United continues to panic England. The Portuguese is no longer in the odor of sanctity.

“Officially, it is still not for sale. Unofficially, they are starting to think about letting him go if a club comes looking for him. Here’s how Julien Laurens summed up Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation. The England correspondent for RMC lamented the soap opera Ronaldo, which clearly scratches the image of one of the greatest footballers in history.

“Ronaldo sometimes sends bad vibes”

” If a club like Napoli, Atlético de Madrid or Sporting comes to get Cristiano, they are ready to open the door, which was not the case a few weeks ago.s”, confided the journalist. “Today they are obliged to send this message to the clubs which are interested. What they want today is to save his salary, and secondly, the influence he has, it is more harmful than anything else”.

For Julien Laurens, Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude is negative. “I think Ten Hag at some point thought, ‘He could be useful to me.’ Simply the site is so big and amazing, that if you add the problem Cristiano, the attitude, the bad vibes he sometimes sends… The fact that he is more and more isolated in the locker room, even with the Portuguese (…) It would be better for everyone if Ronaldo left. I don’t see what positive we can take from the fact that he stays: he wouldn’t be happy, ten Hag needs other profiles… It would be more of a burden, it’s sad to say, “concluded the correspondent.