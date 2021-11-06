Ronaldo ko 2-0 and Chelsea at -3

MANCHESTER (England) – Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola returns to success and does so with authority in the derby against United at Old Trafford at the opening on Saturday of the 11th day of the Premier League: clear victory for 2-0 and assault on the summit, now only 3 points away the draw of Chelsea. Third defeat in the last four games for the boys of Solskjaer which is now again being questioned. One-way match with Citizens to direct the operations immediately from the kick-off, at 7 ‘the guests also fortuitously unlock the contest: Cancelo’s cross from the left with Bailly who, in order to intercept the sphere, impacts badly displaces De Gea for own goal of 1-0 . The only flash of the Red Devils comes from the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo (shot on a left-handed flight) in the 25th minute, a single flash in a time dominated by the guests who freeze Old Trafford in the 44th minute. Always from the feet of Cancelo comes a cross to the far post, De Gea and Shaw are unsure and Bernado Silva mock them for the 2-0. In the second half there is no reaction from the hosts totally at the mercy of the City.

Manchester United-Manchester City 0-2, match report and statistics

Premier League, the ranking

Chelsea equalized: City at -3

At Stamford Bridge complex afternoon for the first in the standings who drew 1-1 with Burnley. The boys of Tuchel, still devoid of Lukaku, after a devastating initial super forcing they find the advantage with Havertz in the 33rd minute, on an assist from James. The game seems to be safe thanks to the control by the hosts, but in the second half, at 80 ‘, it is Vydra to fish from the cylinder the net of the same that cuts the legs of the Blues unable to react until the final whistle, indeed in the recovery are the guests to caress the success with the crossbar that saves Mendy. A result that also benefits the Klopp’s Liverpool ready to move only one length away.

Chelsea-Burnley, match report and statistics

Norwich and Crystal Palace ok

In key salvation external shot of the Norwich that goes on to win on the field of Brentford for 2-1. Double advantage of the canaries in the first half with Normann and the penalty of Pukki, the goal of the hosts with Henryt is of little use in the second half. Three points also for the Crystal Palace which folds for 2-0 i Wolves thanks to the goals, all in the second half, by Zaha and Gallagher. Surprisingly equal 1-1 instead between Brighton, which closes in ten for the red to Robert Sanchez and which hooks United at 17, and the Newcastle, penultimate at 5: Trossard goalscorers on a penalty and Hayden.

Premier League, the results