“Ronaldo made Juventus lose their team DNA”

ROME – New details emerge of theinterview given to TUDN by the current Parma goalkeeper Gigi Buffon. The former Juve extreme defender has in fact talked about his Juventus times, in particular the moment when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin: “Juve had the opportunity to win the Champions League the first year Cristiano arrived, which was the year I was in Paris. I can’t know what happened at that moment“.

Look at the gallery Juve, from Buffon and Ronaldo to Agnelli: all posing with the cup

Team spirit The following year, however, Buffon and Ronaldo were able to play together: “When I returned I worked with Cristiano for two years and we did well together, but I think Juve have lost that team DNA. When we reached the Champions League final in 2017 it was because we were an experienced team and functioning as a unit. There was competition within the group for a spot in the starting eleven. We lost it with Ronaldo“.

Look at the gallery Buffon greets Juve, here is the top 11 of his ‘loyalists’

Bonucci’s thought Buffon’s thought is similar to that expressed last September from Bonucci to The Athletic: “The presence of Cristiano influenced us a lot. Just training with him gave us something more, but subconsciously the players began to think that his presence alone was enough to win games. We began to lack a bit in our daily work, humility, sacrifice, the desire to keep up to date with your teammate. In recent years, I think it can be seen“.