“Ronaldo-Manchester United, goodbye at the end of the season without Champions”

MANCHESTER (England) – There is already an air of divorce between the Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo , returned to England in the summer leaving Juve. As reported by The Sun, in fact, i representatives of the Portuguese would meet with the top management of the club to discuss the possible termination of the contract at the end of the season, should the Red Devils not qualify for the next Champions League. Manchester United are now seventh in the Premier League, 5 points away from fourth, but with two games to catch up.

CR7 underlined that he returned to Old Trafford leaving Juve “to get to the seventh place in the standings“, for this reason he would have solicited a meeting between his representatives and Richard Arnold, who from February 1 will hold the role of general manager of Manchester United. His contract with Manchester United expires in the summer of 2023, but Ronaldo seems willing to play at least up to 40 years: for this reasonthe goal is to find an agreement to release him at the end of this season if United does not close the championship in the first four positions of the standings.