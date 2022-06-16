Ronaldo, Mbappé, Neymar… Football stars have started their holidays (images)

After the end of international matches, the stars of the football planet are now on leave for several weeks. From Ronaldo to Benzema, via Mbappé, find out how these high-profile players started their holidays.

It’s been a long season for players playing in Europe. Between the championship matches, the national cups, the Champions League, and the international matches to finish, the football stars playing on the old continent did not have time to breathe. But for the past few days, the latter have been on leave for several weeks.

The opportunity for them to pack their bags to have a good time, with family or friends, like Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski or Cristiano Ronaldo. For his part, Sadio Mané returned to his native village where he played a match with his former teammates.

Others take advantage of these vacation times to go sightseeing. This is the case of Vinicius Jr, who offered himself a getaway to the United States, or Paul Pogba who made a trip to Los Angeles. Finally others prefer to get back to work, like Karim Benzema who posted a video of him in a gym.

Cristiano Ronaldo with family

Neymar at a poker tournament

Kylian Mbappe at the pool

Robert Lewandowski with his daughters

Paulo Dybala with friends

Vinicius Jr in the United States

Sergio Ramos relaxing

Mohamed Salah by boat

Sadio Mané playing a match in his native village

Karim Benzema at the gym

Paul Pogba on a trip to Los Angeles

On the same subject