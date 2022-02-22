Ronaldo: “Mbappé’s game reminds me of mine”

RMC Sport, one of the most important media in France, premiered this week the documentary “Transversal”, which talks about the legend of Ronaldo and reviews the extraordinary career that the Brazilian had at PSV, Inter or Real Madrid. Since he broke into the elite at just 17 years old, Kylian Mbappé has been compared on several occasions to “O Fenômeno”, something to which Ronaldo himself responded in an excerpt from his documentary.

“Mbappé has great qualities… His technique, his speed and his sense of scoring goals. If we have to compare ourselves… Yes, I think his game reminds me of mine”highlighted Ronaldo when asked about the similarities between the game of Bondy’s talent and that of the Brazilian, since both are characterized by having a very powerful start, in addition to combining technique and speed in small spaces.

Kylian Mbappé has never publicly denied that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of his idols. However, the player he most resembles, both in terms of characteristics and body language, is Ronaldo Nazario. From the United player he has inherited the winning mentality that has always characterized him in every game and that desire to try to be the best in all areas of the game.