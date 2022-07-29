Ronaldo, Messi, Sanches … The point at midday

Cristiano Ronaldo who is exploring the track of Sporting Portugal, FC Barcelona who would like to repatriate Lionel Messi in the future or even Paris Saint-Germain close to an agreement with LOSC for Renato Sanches: find all the transfer window information for this Friday 29 July 2022 live on our site.

Cristiano Ronaldo back at Sporting Portugal?

Wishing to leave Manchester United, which is not playing the next edition of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo would consider a return to Sporting Portugal, according to the revelations of The Athletic who also specifies that talks have already been opened with the Lisbon team. The five-time Ballon d’Or, back with the Red Devils last summer, would have recently reiterated his desire for a change of scenery this summer. But so far the Mancunian leaders, at least officially, indicate that it is not for sale. His desire to leave would be mainly motivated by his desire to “cement his goalscoring recordin the Champions League. For the moment, the Portuguese, author of 140 achievements in C1, is ahead of Lionel Messi by fifteen units. Joining Sporting Portugal, his training club, would give him the opportunity to add a few goals to his tally. Indeed, second in Liga Portugal in 2021-2022, the Lions have qualified for the biggest cup in Europe.

Barca would like to repatriate Lionel Messi in the future

Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the 2022-2023 season, Lionel Messi could well change air next summer. And presumably, FC Barcelona, ​​​​his favorite club that he was forced to leave during the 2021 summer transfer market, could take advantage of this opportunity to try to repatriate him. At least that’s what Joan Laporta explained in substance: “I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I would like the end of his career to be in Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it […] It’s our aspiration, my intention with Leo is cleare”, said the Blaugrana president in remarks reported by Toni Juanmarti and Fabrizio Romano. There is no doubt that the Red and Blue will try to keep the Pulga beyond his current contract. The question is whether they will succeed. Aged 35, the six-time Ballon d’Or played under the Barcelona colors for twenty-one years, between his entry into the training center in 2000 and his departure in 2021.

Paris SG-LOSC agreement for Renato Sanches?

Is it soon the denouement of the soap opera Renato Sanches ? Without a doubt. According to the information published by Oh Jogo, negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC are about to be concluded. The Portuguese midfielder is expected to join the Rouge et Bleu on a loan with an obligatory purchase option of €10m. After having recruited Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele, the club from the French capital would achieve a new coup by recruiting the ex-Bayern Munich player for this amount. Arrived at the Dogues in the summer of 2019 against a check for €20 million, the 24-year-old player took part in the Lille coronation in 2020-2021. Last season, he took part in 24 Ligue 1 games. He found the net once but delivered 5 assists.