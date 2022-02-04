Ronaldo misses a penalty, Manchester United out of the Cup

First twist of the weekend dedicated to the FA Cup. In the round of 32 of the oldest football tournament in the world Middlesbrough (Championship, the English Serie B) eliminates none other than Manchester United at Old Trafford. Among the negative protagonists of the evening Cristiano Ronaldo. United dominate and already at 20 ‘have the opportunity to take the lead on a penalty but CR7 sends out badly from the spot.

At 25 ‘, however, Rangnick’s team still took the lead with Sancho. The home team wastes a lot (Bruno Fernandes hits a post, Rashford does not take advantage of an assist to Sancho’s kiss) and Boro equalized with Crooks in the 64th minute, amid protests from the hosts for an evident hands of Watmore, author of the assist. United touched 2-1 several times (in the end there will be 30 shots by the hosts against 6 by the guests), but the match does not unlock even in extra time. 1-1 at 120 ‘, we go to penalties. All the top 15 shooters score. The young 19-year-old Swedish Anthony Elanga is wrong. Middlesbrough wins 9-8.