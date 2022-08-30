Ronaldo, Navas, Depay… The hot issues of the last few hours

The transfer market has not yet said its last word. It will officially close its doors on Thursday, September 1 at 11 p.m. (compared to midnight in previous years). If its conclusion is close, the summer 2022 transfer window will still offer its share of rumors, discussions, transactions and late formalizations.

Several stars of the football world have changed clubs this summer. This is the case of Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mané, Erling Haaland or even Paul Pogba. But the French midfielder, world champion with the Blues and back at Juventus Turin, currently has his mind turned to something else.

In these last hours of transfer window, many files will still move. Some are still warm, even hot. They might even heat up more in the coming hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo at an impasse?

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League. Problem for the top scorer in the history of the competition, his club Manchester United is not qualified. The fivefold Ballon d’Or therefore wishes to join a club which will evolve in the most prestigious of European competitions. The 37-year-old striker has expressed his desire to look elsewhere.

But the clubs do not jostle and the Portuguese would have suffered many refusals. And at Manchester United, the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo would greatly annoy the new coach of the English club, Erik ten Hag. Since the start of the season, the Dutch coach has already benched the Portuguese. A departure from CR7 would seem to suit both parties. But the clock is ticking… Will there be a return to Sporting Portugal, the club of his debut? The Marseille track was closed by President Pablo Longoria.

Keylor Navas at PSG, a story soon over?

Left on the bench by Christophe Galtier in favor of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper is very courted by the Italian club Napoli. But negotiations about the conditions are stuck between Navas and the Parisian club. The situation could change in the hours to come.

Other players, deemed undesirable, are also likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain. This is particularly the case of Mauro Icardiby Layvin Kurzawa or Leandro Paredes. The latter is coveted by Juventus Turin. In the other direction, the arrival of the Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz should be made official soon.

Who wants Amine Gouiri?

Amine Gouiri has not scored since January. And the captain of the France U23 team would like to find a new air. The Nice striker was also on the bench during the defeat of his team against Marseille (0-3). Perhaps the harbinger of a departure before the end of the transfer window.

According to newspaper information The Teamthe former Lyonnais is coveted by reindeerover there Juventus Turin or by theOlympique Lyonnais. In the event of Gouiri’s departure, the Nice leaders could want to replace him with Gaëtan Laborde, a striker at Stade Rennes.

A new club for Memphis Depay?

Memphis Depay’s situation at FC Barcelona is not ideal. With the recent arrival of Robert Lewandowski in Catalonia, the Dutch striker is sure to occupy a secondary role within the Barcelona team. But the former OL player does not want this role.

He therefore wants to join a team where his playing time could be substantial, a few months before the next World Cup. The identity of its future destination is still far from certain. Another FC Barcelona striker could also pack his bags before September 1. This is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangthe Gabonese is coveted by several English clubs.

