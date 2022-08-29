Ronaldo, Navas, Laborde… The eleven hot files of the last straight line of the football transfer window – Ouest-France evening edition

As the transfer market closes, football clubs are scrambling to fine-tune their squads and meet their needs. A few days before the end of the transfer window, many players are still in the dark about their future. Here are the eleven hot files before the closing of the transfer market, Thursday September 1, 2022.

Top start for this end of the transfer window! A few days before the closing of the transfer market in the world of football, matters are far from settled. The clubs are looking to meet their ultimate needs while several players are still uncertain about their future. The case of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the one that will animate the football planet the most this week. In Ligue 1, PSG should still be active in terms of departures and arrivals. Among the clubs in the West, Rennes and Nantes are also to be followed. Here are the 11 hot files of the last straight line of the transfer window, which should come to shake the transfer market before the closing, Thursday 1er September 2022, at 11 p.m. And then like every year, the surprises are also likely to rain.

1. Will Cristiano Ronaldo find a way out?

It is both the great unknown and the hottest issue at the end of the transfer window. Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2022-2023 season? The question has remained unanswered for many weeks now. The Manchester United (England) player, who wants to compete in the Champions League, is on the way out but the proposals seem to be lacking. The Portuguese star is refused after refusal, with the latest being those of the two Milan clubs. At 37 and with a colossal salary, the five-time Ballon d’Or is no longer popular. And, the clubs which could be tempted to make the bet do not necessarily have the means. The latest is Sporting Portugal, the Portuguese’s training club. A good end for Ronaldo to finish at home?

2. Memphis Depay is waiting for a better offer

Barred by the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Memphis Depay is leaving FC Barcelona. A time tipped at Juventus, who preferred to enlist the Olympique de Marseille striker, Arkadiusz Milik, the Dutchman is still waiting one week before the end of the transfer window. Real Sociedad then came forward for the former Olympique Lyonnais player but Depay turned down the Basque club. What is certain is that the current FC Barcelona striker does not plan to stay in Catalonia as a substitute. The last week will be decisive for Memphis Depay.

Memphis Depay doesn’t plan to stay in Catalonia as a substitute. (Photo: AFP)

3. Icardi, Navas, Paredes, Kurzawa: the undesirables of PSG

Since the beginning of the summer, Paris Saint-Germain has created a “loft” in which all unwanted players who do not want to leave the club are placed. For them, the situation should settle down in the coming days. The most likely departure is that of Keylor Navas who is currently negotiating a contract termination with PSG before committing to Napoli. However, Paris would like to recover part of the 18 million spent to enlist him. Mauro Icardi should not drag on on the PSG side either. Announced on the side of Galatasaray, in Turkey, the Argentinian has given the green light but is awaiting the agreement of the Parisian leaders. His compatriot Leandro Paredes could pack him up on the side of Juventus Turin. An agreement would have been reached between the two formations. Regarding Layvin Kurzawa, Fulham has contacted the Frenchman with a view to a dry transfer. In summary, many files are on fire in the club of the capital.

4. Towards an outcome for Milan Škriniar in Paris?

Still looking for a central defender, PSG still wants to secure the services of solid Slovakian defender Milan Škriniar. The Parisians should make a final offensive with Inter Milan before the transfer market closes. The Italian club is asking for the sum of 80 million to sell its Slovak international.

Milan Škriniar pleases Paris. (Photo: AFP)

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the Premier League?

Will the former Lavallois leave FC Barcelona? Like Memphis Depay, Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is barred by competition from Robert Lewandowski in Catalonia, prompting him to look elsewhere. Under contract with Barça until 2025, Aubameyang has already had several offers this summer. He is of great interest to Chelsea and Manchester United. For now, the Blues have offered a check for 15 million while the Red Devils have not yet gone on the attack. FC Barcelona would ask for 30 million euros. To be continued.

6. Rennes, OL, Juventus: what end of transfer window for Amine Gouiri?

For the former Lyonnais, the end of the transfer window will be agitated: Amine Gouiri, who is going through a complicated period in Nice, would have desires elsewhere. According to the newspaper The Team , Juventus, Rennes and Olympique Lyonnais want to enlist the great hope of French football before the end of the transfer window. The Gym would not be against the departure of its attacker against the sum of 30 million euros.

7. Gaëtan Laborde in Nice instead of Gouiri?

In the opposite direction, the French Gaëtan Laborde could join the Côte d’Azur instead of Amine Gouiri. According Foot Mercato , Rennes would have offered the sum of 15 million euros + Gaëtan Laborde to bring the former Lyonnais to Brittany. The situation should settle down at the end of the transfer window.

Houssem Aouar is close to leaving OL. (Photo: Olivier Chassignole / AFP)

8. It will move for Houssem Aouar

A week before the end of the transfer window, it is difficult to say where the Frenchman Houssem Aouar will play. The current Olympique Lyonnais player, who has not played with OL since the first day, is about to leave for his training club. He was approached at Nottingham Forest (England), but OL had refused their offer of 10 million euros, the 24-year-old midfielder arouses envy. Lately, OGC Nice is said to have offered 8 million euros for Aouar. According Nice morning , an agreement would have been reached between the two clubs. For Foot Mercato , no agreement has been reached so far. Benfica also made an offer of just under ten million, without the bonuses, for the attacking midfielder, according to RMC Sports .

9. Seko Fofana does not lack solicitations

RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana is on the radar of several clubs. After the Sang et Or victory against Rennes (2-1), the Ivorian midfielder spoke about his future. “All I know is that I’m a very ambitious person, I don’t set myself limits. For me, anything is possible in the last five days. There are requests, possibilities… I also need to reflect with those around me, to make the best decision. Anyway, Lens knows what I’m waiting for. » In Ligue 1, several clubs such as PSG, Rennes and OM have shown interest. However, its price, estimated at 40 million euros, is holding clubs back for the moment.

Seko Fofana (RC Lens). (Photo: REUTERS)

10. Disasi – Badiashile, the coveted hinge of Monaco

Intractable on Sunday against PSG, Axel Disasi is very popular with the capital club. The Franco-Congolese central defender is seduced by the Parisian project. “There are rumours, it’s normal we are in the transfer window. I know that they take care of me on this point, I do not take my head, I concentrate on Monaco. Today, I am at AS Monaco, and I live in the present moment”, he said after the meeting. However, it will be necessary to take out the checkbook to repatriate the former player from Reims… His central defense teammate in Monaco, Benoit Badiashile, could also leave the Rock. However, the Monegasque leaders have set a price of 50 million euros to secure the services of the native of Limoges. Manchester United are on the move.

11. Bernardo Silva, close to Barça?

If the Bernardo Silva case seems closed on the Manchester City side, this is not the case for FC Barcelona, ​​​​which still dreams of bringing in the Portuguese. According to the EFE press agency, the Citizens would refuse to sell their attacking midfielder but FC Barcelona could return to the charge. In summary, the summer is far from over in the football world.