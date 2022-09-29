Ronaldo no longer wants to stay – Sport.fr

With the Champions League still in sight, Cristiano Ronaldo is already thinking of forcing his departure from Manchester United this winter.

Candidate for departure this summer at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) will only have found closed doors on his way. Snubbed by European leaders like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea, the five-time Ballon d’Or was out of reach of more modest teams like Naples or Sporting Portugal, in particular because of his salary. XXL. But according to information from brandthe Portuguese has not given up on the idea of ​​returning to the Champions League this season.

For the moment relegated to the Manchester United bench by Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo is impatiently awaiting the World Cup in Qatar – which will certainly be the last of his career – to martyrize the defenses and prove that he can still strengthen n any of the teams qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. It remains to be seen which club will position itself on the CR7 file at the opening of the winter transfer window.

