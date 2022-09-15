Ronaldo promises his ‘truth’ about his situation in the face of media ‘lies’

Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future at Manchester United is the subject of intense debate, promised on Instagram on Wednesday that he would soon tell his “truth”, while attacking the “media which only tell lies”.

In a response to a fan’s post, the Portuguese wrote in his native language that fans will know “the truth when I give an interview in a few weeks”.

Without providing details, “CR7” indicates that “the media only tell lies”. “I have a notebook and about 100 news about me [ces derniers mois], only five were true. Imagine how it is. Keep that advice,” he explains.

The 37-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or, who still has a year of contract at Manchester United, had dried up the resumption of training for the Red Devils in July, then the tour of Asia and Australia.

“He had family problems,” said Bruno Fernandes, his Portuguese teammate.

This absence was seen by many British media as an expression of the star’s desire to leave Manchester, sixth in the Premier League and not qualified for the prestigious Champions League.

Last weekend, the former Real Madrid striker played the full 90 minutes of Manchester United’s 4-0 rout at Brentford. After two days, the Mancunian club trained by Erik ten Hag occupies the last place in the English championship before receiving Liverpool next Monday.

The group of supporters “The 1958” announced on this occasion a protest march in front of Old Trafford against the Glazer family, owners of the club which, according to a press release from these fans, “starves and kills by greed the greatest institution of world football . Let’s show the Glazer family that this time it won’t pass.”

Manchester United’s current recruitment strategy, described as “horror” by former player Gary Neville, is singled out by supporters.

To see in video