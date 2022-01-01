Ronaldo: “Proud of trophies with Juve in 2021, now played with United”

The farewell to Juve, the return to Old Trafford, but with a season in the Premier League that does not take off. Cristiano Ronaldo greets 2021 on social media: he does so by posting a photo with the whole family, but also by sketching a balance sheet of his football year, divided between Juve and Manchester United and seasoned with 47 goals: “2021 is over and it was all ‘nothing but an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored in all competitions – wrote the Portuguese champion on his profile -. Two different clubs and five different coaches. A final phase of Euro 2020 played with my national team and a qualification for the 2022 World Cup left pending “.

black and white pride

–

Then the “dedication” to Juve: “At Juventus I was proud to have won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and to become top scorer in Serie A. It was also a great achievement to become the top scorer with Portugal in the Europeans. Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments of my career. But I’m not happy with what we’re doing at United. None of us are happy, I’m sure. We know we need to work harder, play better and give a lot more. what we’re offering right now. Let’s make this New Year a turning point of the season. Let’s embrace 2022 with a stronger mindset. Let’s go further, reach for the stars and put this club in its place! Happy New Year and see you soon! “.