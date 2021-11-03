Ronaldo punishes the Goddess, a Cr7 brace extinguishes the dreams of the people of Bergamo – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bergamo

Ilicic and Zapata had given the Nerazzurri the lead, recovered twice thanks to goals from the Portuguese

Ronaldo, always him, only him: 140 goals in the Champions League, two in the night that seemed perfect for Atalanta and instead turns into a nightmare. Cristiano keeps Solskjaer’s fragile Manchester United standing alone, who may have a bad view but in the end can breathe a sigh of relief. CR7 in the recovery of the first half equalized the goal of Ilicic and in the recovery of the second, with a millimeter right, nullifies the high note of Zapata.



A low blow for Gasperini’s gang, who do everything well and deserve the victory. But Ronaldo is still a transversal champion, who goes beyond United’s bolster patterns and extinguishes the happiness of Atalanta. The bitter equal for how it matures and has consequences on the Atalanta standings, now third. To be sure of hitting the third qualification in a row for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the people of Bergamo must win the last two games, the next in Switzerland with Young Boys and the last at home with the Spaniards of Villarreal.

Gasperini confirms De Roon in the three-man defense that Palomino finds while in attack he resolves the ballot with Malinovskyi in favor of Ilicic. Solskjaer, as was to be expected, insists with the three-man defense and Bruno Fernandes alongside Rashford to accompany Ronaldo. Manchester confirms the difficulties of this first part of the season: the fragmented game, Pogba irritating and Ronaldo little served shakes his head embittered. The Red Devils hit the post thanks to a bumpy shot by McTominay deflected by Palomino, but almost immediately leave the initiative to Atalanta, quick to close and overturn the front, thanks to the dynamism of Zappacosta and the strength of Zapata whose continuous accelerations send in crisis Maguire. Ilicic’s goal was born from a Colombian’s cross with the complicity of De Gea. Manchester are unable to recover the thread of the match, so much so that Atalanta, from an unfortunate mistake by Pogba, has the opportunity to double but Bailly closes promptly Zapata inside the area. When Varane gets hurt, Solskjaer changes everything by inserting Greenwood and transforming the 3-4-2-1 into a 4-2-3-1 with Bruno Fernandes behind Ronaldo. And the two Portuguese, at the beginning of the recovery, grab the game: the heel of the playmaker Cristiano in front of Musso and for CR7 equalizing is child’s play.

At the beginning of the second half Gasperini adopts countermeasures, inserting Djimsiti for Pasalic and moving on to 3-5-2 with De Roon on the heels of Bruno Fernandes. And the results are immediate: Zapata on the second attempt, slips on the edge of the offside and scores from the left. Solskjaer tries with Cavani, but a get him out of trouble the usual Ronaldo.