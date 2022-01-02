Ronaldo reproaches all his goals against Juve and United

“2021 is drawing to a close and it has been anything but an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored in all competitions.” In that “despite” there is everything Cristiano Ronaldo, for better or for worse. His New Year’s post, a kind of presidential message to Ronaldolandia, a nation of half a billion social media inhabitants, is basically a short but effective booklet to understand who CR7 really is. For example, someone who at 36 (37 in February) can score 47 goals in twelve months, playing with continuity and terrifying incisiveness in front of goal, but at the same time a man completely refractory to the idea of ​​a team. The ego continues to be equal to the technique, which means that, despite his age, Ronaldo continues to be in the top 5 of the strongest in the world, no ifs and buts. Those who argue the contrary are smacking their noses at the numbers that, not surprisingly, Cristiano erects to defend his crown in a period stingy with satisfactions.

And he writes: «Two different clubs and five different coaches. A European final stage played with my national team and a World Cup qualification left open for 2022. At Juventus I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and become the top scorer in Serie A. For Portugal, become the European top scorer was also a highlight this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments of my career. But I’m not happy with what we’re getting at Manchester United. None of us are happy, I’m sure. We know we need to work harder, play better and offer a lot more than what we are offering right now. Let’s make this New Year a turning point of the season! We embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality ». Lines that have not failed to offend the fans, but above all the United teammates, because if one points out that he has scored a lot of goals (14 with Manchester), but has not won little, he implicitly accuses the others. Curious that he underlines the number of coaches he had during the season: five (Pirlo, Merry, Solskjaer, Carrick And Rangnick) in the exemption of two of which he certainly affected, directly or indirectly (Carrick was the ferryman in the post Solskjaer).

Ronaldo is like that, take it or leave it. If you take him, in the package you will find a flood of goals, but also the firm will to train how and when he wants and to play when he wants; the right to complain at every wrong passage by a companion and the risk that the privileges granted to him (perhaps even deserved, for heaven’s sake) create the solidity of a group, usually more compact if governed by rules valid for all, without exception. Hence the strange paradox for which one regrets him (or rather, one regrets his goals) when he is gone, while when you have him in the team there is a doubt that it is a problem. The truth is that Ronaldo has never been, nor will it ever be a problem, but as the years go by and his ego swells, he needs coaches of human depth and above-average experience. To say, the last to have managed it profitably were Ancelotti And Zidane. But he was another Ronaldo and, today, saying that the descending parable has begun shouldn’t sound like a blasphemy (but if you don’t want to make him angry, don’t tell him).