Ronaldo says goodbye to 2021 and does not forget the bianconeri: “Proud of the trophies won with Juve”

Cristiano Ronaldo he got us used to long social messages in key moments of his career and beyond. Last night, the Portuguese champion greeted 2021 with a post on Instagram where he has not forgotten about Juventus: “2021 is drawing to a close and it has been anything but an easy year, despite the 47 goals I have scored in all competitions. Two different clubs and five coaches. ‘European national team and a qualification for the World Cup in Qatar still to be won. With Juventus, I am proud to have won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup, as well as having won the title of top scorer. European. And of course also my return to Old Trafford, which will forever be one of the most iconic moments of my career. But I’m not happy with what we’re doing with Manchester United. None of us can be happy, I’m sure of that. . We know that we have to work even harder, play better and discover other paths than the ones we are on. Let’s make this New Year the turning point of the season. Let’s enter 2022 with morale higher and higher and a stronger mentality. Let’s bring this club back to where it deserves to be! Be close to us, we need each of you “.