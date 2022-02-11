He is Manchester United’s top scorer with 14 goals, he has scored only 688 with the clubs to which 115 with Portugal must be added and probably never before has anyone complained about his scoring skills. Until today, when the manager of the Red Devils Ralf Rangnick publicly beaten him. “Ronaldo should score more goalsobviously because we are creating chances, but he did not score enough – his words on the eve of Southampton -. But it is not just a Christian problem. It also happens to other players. We are not scoring enough. If you look at all the opportunities we have created, we need to improve in the coming weeks. “

While on the other bank the City continues to fly, yet another disagreement between Rangnick and Ronaldo is staged at United. It is no mystery that the two can barely stand each other, so much so that the Portuguese phenomenon would have expressed the idea of ​​leaving Manchester at the end of the season if the German were to be confirmed on the bench. Words that CR7 certainly will not have liked, even if objectively it is not going through a positive moment, given that it is 5 games in a row that it does not find the way to the goal, an event that has not happened since 2013. The goal problem is real, so much so that the team finds themselves in sixth place in the company of Arsenal and must also watch their backs from Tottenham. The Champions area is within range, but without CR7’s goals it seems very difficult.