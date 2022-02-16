Ronaldo towards the farewell to United, Mourinho tries

According to reports from The Sun, the Portuguese at the end of the season could leave Manchester to find Mourinho. Among the hypotheses also PSG in place of Mbappé

Given the difficult season so far with the Red Devils, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester he always holds court in England and according to the The Sun it would be more and more uncertain. The former Juve would not be satisfied with the quality of the team, which according to him cannot guarantee himself, and guarantee him, a winning future and thus his agent for him, Jorge Mendes, would have already begun to discuss the future with the new leaders of the club. Ronaldo, who had returned to the Manchester United imagining to retire with the English, he would not intend to continue the adventure in case of failure to qualify for the next one Champions League and he would have already begun to look around.

The real bomb that arrives from the tabloid, however, is the possible return of CR7 to Italy, because among the teams at the window in the event of the Portuguese’s farewell to United there would also be the Rome from José Mourinho, his coach at the time of Real. According to what we read, it would be the Special One to push to be able to drive his compatriot again, even if in Madrid the relations have not always been idyllic.

For the player’s engagement, overall expenses and prospects for the Giallorossi club, the operation seems really difficult, almost impossible, but in England they also include Roma in the trio of teams possibly interested in Ronaldo, which also includes the Bayern Monaco and, above all, the PSGwhere CR7 would take the place of Mbappé (destined for Real) and would play alongside Leo Messi after many years of rivalry to the sound of goals and Golden Balls.