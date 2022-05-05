Ronaldo under investigation for venting on a teenager

Manchester United lost 1-0 at Everton on Saturday. This defeat, suffered at the hands of a lower ranked club, was poorly digested by Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the game, the Portuguese striker was on edge. Retreating to the locker room, he even let off steam on the cell phone of an innocent spectator.

The scene has caused a lot of talk, especially since it was revealed that the victim is only 14 or 15 years old and has autism.

Ronaldo assaulted a kid because he lost a game. Crazy pic.twitter.com/2Cr6mYNqT4 —MC (@CrewsMat10) April 9, 2022

– MU with Ronaldo: able to smash someone’s kid’s phone pic.twitter.com/3O0IUn9G0u — makkau (@li55e_75) April 9, 2022

According to information obtained by the reporter Fonsi Loaiza, the teenager had difficulty moving his hand after the assault. He was also in shock, just like his mother. “He is a tyrant, he attacked my son. They are spoiled millionaires who do not accept to lose”she said.

The lady also shared a photo of the boy’s hand, taken shortly after the events. We can see traces of a hematoma.

Así dejó la mano al niño agredido. Tiene dispraxia y estaba conmocionado. Cuenta la madre que no digirió lo que estaba sucediendo hasta que llegó a su casa y se puso a llorar. pic.twitter.com/9B8y0gugei — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 10, 2022

Ronaldo under investigation

Having heard of the trauma caused and the media storm that followed, Cristiano Ronaldo apologized on social networks.

Basically, her post says it’s not always easy to deal with your emotions, but it’s important to lead by example and be respectful. He apologizes and invites the young supporter to attend the team’s next game, “as a pledge of fair play and sportsmanship”.

According to The Sun, MU will not punish their star player, since he has repented.

The story, however, has not finished spilling ink. English police have opened an investigation into the incident. Thanks to surveillance videos and images captured by witnesses, we are trying to find out if there has indeed been an attack and if so, to what degree.

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t go to jail, but he could get slapped on the wrist. Metaphorically speaking in his case.

