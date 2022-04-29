Ronaldo will meet ten Hag to discuss his future in Manchester assures… Rangnick

The current Manchester United caretaker manager says his successor will soon meet with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract next season.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said he will discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with new manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s board. The Portuguese forward’s contract expiring at the end of next season.

A decision that belongs to ten Hag and Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined United this season on a two-year contract from Juventus, returning to a club where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009.

The 37-year-old has scored 17 goals in 28 league appearances this season, including the equalizer in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea at home. Only Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals this year.

“It’s something we should talk about between Erik, the board and myself.” Ralf Rangnick told reporters when asked about Ronaldo’s future. “Cristiano has one more year of contract. It’s also important to know what he wants if he wants to stay.»

Before that, Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports that the final decision was not his decision. “In the end, it’s up to both Erik and also Cris to decide what they want to do. It’s not for me to talk about it but, today, Cris’ performance was really excellent.»

New recruits in attack?

However, two new strikers are expected to arrive in Manchester next summer regardless of the Portuguese’s situation. “At the moment we rely on Cristiano a lot, he also showed a good performance when Chelsea were in possession of the ball. But we have to focus on the arrival of two new strikers, that’s for sure“.

Sixth in the Premier League, Manchester United should not play in the Champions League next season. Virtually qualified in the Europa League, the club has up to two games ahead of its pursuers and could be overtaken in the final sprint. A season without European competition could precipitate the departure of “CR7”.

Dutchman Erik Ten Hag will replace Ralf Rangnick on the bench at the end of the season. Note that the latter will then join the board of Manchester United, therefore always having his say on the transfer window.