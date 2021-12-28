Ronaldo wins, double for Billie Eilish, space also for Messi

The post he received more likes on Instagram in 2021 published it Cristiano Ronaldo. The photo, posted in sync with Georgina, to announce the arrival of two twins got 32.2 million likes. Nobody has been able to do better. In the ranking of the ten photos with the most likes of the year that is about to close, there is also space for its antagonist Leo Messi, for the singer Billie Eilish and actor Tom Holland.

Social, the ranking of likes in 2021

“We are pleased to announce that we are expecting twins. Our heart is full of joy ». With these words Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez conquered Instagram on October 28th. The photo shows the happy couple between the sheets of the bed at home. It is the second consecutive year that CR7 has won this special ranking.

In second place is the singer Ariana Grande (who had a role in the film Don’t Look Up) with her wedding photos with Dalton Gomez. Her followers have given her well 26.7 million likes. On the lowest step of the podium another pregnancy: that of Kylie Jenner (24.6 million).

In fourth place and sixth place is the singer Billie Eilish: 23 million likes for the photo in which she showed the new platinum blonde look, while 22.1 million for a shot of her photo shoot for Vogue. The first photo of Messi with the PSG shirt is worth fifth in the standings (22.1 million likes). Pulga also conquers the seventh place thanks to the photo with the America’s Cup and the eighth for the post of farewell to Barcelona. Surprisingly, the ninth square is occupied by Mermaid Montana, for a “reel” published last summer in which she greets a little girl dressed as a mermaid. Tom Holland closes the ranking: his birthday message to his girlfriend Zendaya got 19.6 million likes.