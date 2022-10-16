Ronaldo won’t sign for Atlético due to Real Madrid past says Simeone

Quoted during the summer transfer window on the side of Atlético de Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will not come to the Colchoneros according to Diego Simeone, who recalls that the Portuguese is a true legend of the great rival, Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone definitively buries the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor. Mentioned for a possible arrival this summer in the Spanish capital, the Portuguese finally stayed at Manchester United, despite strong desires to leave. Asked by Argentine television about the situation of the fivefold Golden Ball, the Atlético de Madrid coach knows that CR7 will never come to Real’s great rival.

“People sometimes talk to tell you what they want to tell you, not what’s really going on. Ronaldo is an absolute reference for Real Madrid and I wouldn’t see Palermo playing for River any more than I would see Riquelme or Ortega playing for Boca. There are situations that are very clear,” Simeone told Tigo Sports.

Griezmann offers victory to Atlético

On Saturday, the Colchoneros won on the field of Atletic Bilbao (1-0) thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s 100th La Liga goal. The French world champion found the fault on a resumption of the right, after a tumble and a well-adjusted back pass from Alvaro Morata (47th). Against his favorite opponent (this is his 13th goal against Bilbao), “Grizou” converted the only shot on target for Colchoneros.

He had not scored a single goal for over a month: his last achievement dates back to September 7 against Porto in C1 (2-1). He could even have doubled the bet in the 61st, but his volley from the left did not catch the target. Last Monday, Atlético de Madrid had formalized the transfer of Griezmann, for a contract until 2026, allowing the Frenchman to definitively leave FC Barcelona who loaned him. The contractual situation then prevented Griezmann from playing all the matches, under penalty of a financial bonus being activated.