RonaldOM, or when Marseille supporters imagine a crazy signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

The #RonaldOM hashtag was the most popular Tuesday night on Twitter. Thousands of Marseille fans started dreaming – and joking – of Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible arrival at OM this summer. With tasty montages to the key.

It is the kind of fire (in the second degree) which unites the supporters and animates the dull evenings of transfer window. The Marseille twittosphere was enthusiastic this Tuesday evening by imagining an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Olympique de Marseille. A sweet dream that fans shared with #RonaldOM. This skillfully found hashtag has been used several thousand times, so much so that for a few hours it became the most popular on Twitter in France.

It all started with a user with 24,000 subscribers, @basilebilo, who tweeted this hashtag at 9:10 p.m. with the hourglass emoji, as a parody of clubs, journalists and supposedly well-informed “insiders” announcing future transfers. Why this tweet? A few minutes earlier, this faithful OM had reacted to a statement by British journalist Piers Morgan. The latter, when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s very uncertain future at Manchester United, said on the radio: “I think he could end up in a rather surprising place”. What imagine a lot of rumors…

“I want to see how far we can go with this hashtag”

And this is how many Marseille supporters got into the game of sending the Portuguese to the Vélodrome. “Ronaldo must sign at OM, it would be a springboard in his career,” joked influencer Mohamed Henni. “I don’t believe it for a second, but hey, I want to see how far we can go with this hashtag,” commented a supporter. “Some brought Lirola back last year. Let’s act to bring Ronaldo back!” another fan quipped.

Will the hashtag trace back to Ronaldo?

Of course, fans are well aware that such a transfer is utopian. “For all the embittered people who take the hashtag to the first degree, we know very well that there is no chance that CR7 will come,” wrote one of them.

With such a ramdam, Cristiano Ronaldo and his entourage may get wind of this hashtag and the love that the people of Marseille have for them. Anyway, @basilebilo has, according to one of these tweets, tried a direct approach on Instagram. We never know…