Ronaldo’s crazy relentlessness in training

This Friday April 29 at 9 p.m., RMC Sport 1 will offer a new issue of the Transversales program, this time devoted to Cristiano Ronaldo. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the 37-year-old Portuguese striker, still at the highest level with Manchester United this season.

In the documentary “Cristiano, the quest of a life”, the Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar intervenes to address in particular the absolute determination of Cristiano Ronaldo. “One day, after training, he offered me a session of free kicks. I said to him: ‘It’s good, we’ve been training for 1h30. Ask the second or third goalkeeper, narrate the man who played 167 games with Ronaldo in the Red Devils shirt Cristiano, I’m tired, I’m 37… ‘No, but I want to score against the best!’ It was difficult with the ball floating and the changing trajectories… I said: ‘What about my confidence then?'”

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in 2003 and left in 2009 for Real Madrid. “CR7” was quick to show himself as a major player on the side of the Red Devils, who over time has become a scoring machine.

The story of the man who turned Ronaldo into a goal machine

Assistant coach at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2013, René Meulensteen “had the privilege of working with Cristiano Ronaldo”. “I remember our first training session very well. I showed him a 3-minute clip with Manchester United’s greatest goalscorers. He said to me: ‘99% of goals are scored inside the box’ . I added: ‘Most in one or two touches of the ball’. He said: ‘That’s exactly what I want.’ Ok. former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson.

In this Transversales, René Meulensteen explains precisely how he transformed Cristiano Ronaldo: “The first thing to know about the goal is the finish. I explained to him the different areas in front of the goal. Here, in zone 1, you are facing the goal. The goalkeeper will be in the middle of his cage. The greatest chance of scoring is here, comments the one who undoubtedly changed the career of the Portuguese. But I continued the analysis on other areas. Here the left zone number 2. A lot of goals are scored here. The goal never moves, unlike the keeper. So if Cristiano shoots from here, he must have different options. If he has an opponent in front of him, he must realize that it’s better to go inside in zone 1, where he has more chances to score. Outside, he limits his chances.”