Ronaldo’s girlfriend ready to tell everything

The second season of his series “I am Georgina” will be the occasion of intimate confessions of Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, after the death of one of his babies at birth.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a particularly complicated start to the season. Confined to a substitute role with Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d’Or is no longer unanimous in Portugal, where many supporters are calling for his benching a few weeks before the start of the World Cup. While he recently confided his intention to continue at least until Euro 2024, the former Madrid player displays infamous statistics with only one goal in 10 matches in all competitions.

These difficulties are obviously insignificant compared to the drama experienced last spring. Pregnant with twins, his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, lost one of her babies during childbirth. A terrible drama that the Ronaldo couple obviously struggled to overcome. As Alvaro Diaz, Netflix Spain’s entertainment director, recently confirmed, the model has nevertheless agreed to put her life on the stage for the second season of “I am Georgina”, the Netflix series dedicated to her. .

And according to the first extracts broadcast, the native of Buenos Aires is ready to indulge in this intimate drama. “This year, I lived the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart broke and I wondered how I could carry on,” she said, adding, “ The answer was closer than I thought. I looked into my children’s eyes and there, I saw that the only way to get there was to stay united.» Because his couple with CR7 and his children are stronger than anything. ” Life has given me so much in such a short time “, she confided on this subject.