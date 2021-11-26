Ronaldo’s Portugal in the Italy group

Not lucky draw for‘Italy of Roberto Mancini in the playoffs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Azzurri, who face North Macedonia in the first match, have been included in group C, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: the Lusitanian selection is the other seed and will play at home against Turkey. Italy and Portugal could compete in the final for a place in the World Cup.

“It is very difficult because North Macedonia is a good team and if we pass the round we will play the final either in Portugal or in Turkey, it is very tough “, Mancini’s comment. “It’s not a great draw, it could have been better. Going to the World Cup? We are always confident and positive, especially in the most difficult moments, we will be there”, he told Rai.

“We would have gladly avoided Portugal but they too would have gladly avoided Italy, the thing is mutual. We will go and play”, continued Mancini who said about Macedonia that “he had an excellent qualifying round, we will have to do a great game and then we’ll see where we go to play the final. Who will take the next penalty? Let’s hope they’ll give it to us, then we’ll find one … “, adds the coach.

The 3 groups of the playoffs:

Group A: Scotland-Ukraine and Wales-Austria.

Group B: Russia v Poland, Sweden v Czech Republic.

Group C: Italy-North Macedonia, Portugal-Turkey.

The winners of the two challenges in each group face off in the final which qualifies for the 2022 World Cup.