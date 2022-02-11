The first top matches scheduled for this year’s edition of WrestleMania begin to take shape. After the already announced Roman Reigns against Brock Lesnar, in the last episode of SmackDown it was defined what most likely will be the main event of one of the two evenings of the great show. Ronda Rousey has indeed chosen her next opponent.

Ronda Rousey has chosen her next opponent

Former UFC champion has decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for a match valid for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Many thought that Ronda Rousey would choose Becky Lynch, given their past animosities, but it is rumored that WWE wants to propose the match between the two at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

After becoming a mother, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble, entering with number 28 and winning the match, lastly eliminating the Nature Boy’s daughter.

The two they had faced each other in the past at the 2018 edition of Survivor Series in a hard-fought match. The winner was Ronda through disqualification after Charlotte decided to hit her repeatedly with several blunt objects.

We’ll see if “Baddest Woman on the Planet” will also perform at Elimination Chamber, the last stop before WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 38 will be divided into two nights: Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April. The Premium Live Event will be visible, live and pre-recorded, exclusively on the WWE Network.