Ronn Moss, fame in the role of Ridge Forrester and love for his wife Devin, former of Prince and Sylvester Stallone – Corriere dell’Umbria





Ronn Moss back to Italy. The American singer and actor, famous in Italy for having dressed from 1987 to 2012 as Ridge Forrester in Beautiful, one of the longest running soap operas in the history of TV, will be a guest in the studios of very true – today Saturday 30 October – the broadcast hosted on Canale5 by Silvia Toffanin. The actor has shortly completed the filming of his new film Surprise Trip next to Lino Banfi.



Originally from Los Angeles, 69 years old, in the seventies he began his career in music – like bass player – forming the group Player. The band’s first international success was Baby Come Back 1977: the single climbed the charts all over the world and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining there for two consecutive weeks. Baby Come Back is featured in numerous movies and television series, such as The Simpsons (1992) and Transformers (2007). In the nineties the group broke up, with Moss now launched into an acting career thanks to the role of Ridge Forrester to whom he owes the worldwide fame. In 2013 – after he did not want to renew his contract with Beautiful – he managed to reunite the Players with the album Too Many Reasons. In Italy he participated in numerous broadcasts including, as a competitor, in Dancing with the Stars, finishing second in the 2010 edition.

Private life: married from January 1990 to July 2002 with the actress and writer Shari Shattuck, with whom he had two daughters: Creason Carbo (born in 1994) and Calle Modine (born in 1998). Since September 2009 he has been married to the model and actress Devin Devasquez, playmate in June 1985 of Playboy, formerly of Prince and Sylvester Stallone.



