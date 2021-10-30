Ronn Moss, who is wife Devin Renee DeVasquez and ex of Sylvester Stallone

For Ronn Moss, the beautiful country represents a second home. The Italians have adopted him because of the long, very long participation in the popular soap opera Beautiful. Often a guest in the most famous TV lounges, by the queens of our show such as Barbara d’Urso, Mara Venier and Silvia Toffanin, he has had the opportunity several times to make himself known for the person he is. But what do we know about Ronn Moss’ wife Devin Renee DeVasquez? In addition to being the actor’s great love, he is himself a public figure and now we are going to tell you about it.

Devin Renee Devasquez was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 25, 1963, under the sign of Cancer, from a Spanish father and an Irish mother. At university he studied marketing and health sciences. In 1986 the opportunity to carve out a place in the stars and stripes show, when she was awarded $ 100,000 in the talent show Star Search. By virtue of her success, she was one of the first Hispanic playmates to appear on the cover of Playboy, in November of the same year.

Devin Devasquez carries on a thriving business of Writer, having published the books The Naked Truth About a Pinup Model, which talks about pinup modeling and includes an interview with Bettie Page, True Age, Timeless Beauty, My Husband’s a Dog, My Wife’s a Bitch And The Day It Snowed in April. He currently collaborates with magazines Westlake, Splash And First for Belgium. Active blogger, often tells of his life and his travels.

Ronn Moss was born on March 4, 1952 in Los Angeles, under the sign of Pisces. Initially attracted to music, he was the band’s bassist Player, with which he released the world hit in 1977 Baby Come Back. On the small screen he held the role of Ridge Forrester in the soap opera Beautiful. In terms of film appearances, he starred in the film Ambush in the Hawaiian Islands.

Loading... Advertisements

In 2010 he participated in Dancing with the Stars by Milly Carlucci, finishing second with Sara Di Vaira. It has two daughters, Creason Carbo and Calle Modine, the result of the previous marriage with the actress and writer Shari Shattuck. With an Instagram profile, Ron Moss is worth $ 12 million.

Adv