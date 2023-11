The Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will remember Matthew Perry as “probably my best film”.

The open-air movie theater will host a special screening of the 1997 romantic comedy “Fools Rush In,” starring Perry and Salma Hayek. It is scheduled for 6:45 pm on November 13. Tickets are $20 and are on sale now.

“Fools Rush In” follows Alex (Perry) and Isabel (Hayek) as they meet in the bathroom line, have a one-night stand and assume they’ll never see each other again. A few months later, Isabel finds Alex to tell him that she is pregnant and plans to raise the child alone. Want to bet on if they end up getting together?

The film received modest success upon its original release but was panned by critics. It has been reevaluated after his death. Perry died on 28 October at the age of 54. Cause of death is pending.

The rooftop cinema will donate $5 from every ticket sold to the newly formed Matthew Perry Foundation, “in recognition of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggle with the disease of addiction.” Perry struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for many years.