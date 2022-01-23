Roomba e6192 on offer on Amazon: discount and price

Among the most desired smart home devices of recent times, the robot vacuum cleaner undoubtedly they are of great use. Small and compact, they can be easily placed in any corner of the house (away from prying eyes) and then make their contribution to domestic cleaning whenever needed. All in complete autonomy. We should not be surprised, therefore, if on the market there are now models suitable for the most disparate situations and for all budgets.









Among all, the Roomba e6192 it stands out for its functionality and quality / price ratio. The smart vacuum cleaner from iRobot Americans, in fact, is designed to guarantee deep cleaning on all surfaces and, thanks to its multi-surface brushes, it is ideal for pet owners. And thanks to Amazon’s offer today, iRobot’s connected vacuum cleaner is cheaper than ever: one substantial discount on the price list it brings the price down to almost an all-time low, to less than 300 euros.

Roomba e6192, features and functionality

The Roomba e6192 is a “domestic helper” that you can easily do without, once you try it: not only does it allow you to map the apartment (complete with cleaning exclusion zones), but it is able to detect the dirtiest areas and thus devote more time and attention to it to ensure always impeccable cleaning. This is thanks to the three-phase cleaning system and the double multi-surface brushes capable of “attacking” and eliminating even the most stubborn dirt.

Specifically, the side brushes take care of collecting dust along the walls and in the corners, while the double brushes (with reverse rotation) behind them take care of trapping the dirt and directing it towards the powerful vacuum cleaner. At the end of the cleaning program, the dust container can be conveniently emptied into the unsorted waste bin and washed under a jet of running water. Thanks to the sensors distributed along the edge, the smart vacuum cleaner discounted on Amazon is able to avoid furniture and other obstacles that come in front of it and that could block it.

The Roomba e6192 can be completely managed via the smartphone app: it will be possible to set customized cleaning programs, choose to activate it for an “unscheduled” sweep or opt for one of the recommended programs depending on the season. Not only that: thanks to the compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, the robot vacuum cleaner on offer on Amazon can be activated and managed with a simple voice command.

Roomba e6192 on offer on Amazon: price and discount

The Roomba e6192 is among today’s top offers on Amazon: discounted by 25%, now costs less than 300 euros. To be precise, the price is 289.90 euros (almost the all-time low on the electronic commerce platform, as mentioned), with a saving on the price list of over 80 euros. Thanks to Amazon services, the robot vacuum cleaner can also be purchased in five installments without interest or investigation costs (57.98 euros per month, with the first charge at the time of shipment of the product).

iRobot Roomba e6192 smart robot vacuum cleaner compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant