Rooney Mara, the enigmatic star who put his career before his fortune

The first audition that Rooney Mara did was in high school, on the occasion of a montage of Romeo and Juliet. He planted himself before those present, read a monologue and left without saying another word. The teacher in charge of the casting came out after her, dismayed after what that “dark, melancholy and miserable” teenager – as Mara herself defined herself – had just done. “I didn’t even know you were capable of speech. What was that? ”, She asked the young woman, who had always been in the shadow of her sister Kate of her (House of Cards) as far as the display of artistic inclinations was concerned.

Of course, the role of the courted Capulet ended up being for her, thus inaugurating what has risen as one of the most suggestive and captivating acting careers in recent Hollywood. A Rare avis which is now celebrating its 37th birthday having preserved that halo of unsolved puzzle despite its two Oscar nominations, its leading role in blockbusters as Men who did not love women and his romantic relationship with one of the best-known actors in the world, Joaquin Phoenix. Today we too ask ourselves the same question as that disconcerted teacher: “What was that?”

“I have no master plan to appear enigmatic… I am mysterious even to myself!” exclaimed Patricia Rooney Mara in an interview with S Fashion in October of last year. Image of Givenchy since 2018, her commitment to black and powdery tones has cemented that image of a gothic-romantic heroine with a porcelain complexion, red lips, black hair and marked cheekbones, always sophisticated, who pairs so well with the impenetrable public projection her. She describes having to walk the red carpet as a “nightmare” and her congenital shyness makes her blush even in the general applause with which the technical team of a film ends a shoot. So much so that, during the recording of HerJoaquin Phoenix thought she “hated” him and only managed to cultivate an intimate relationship after months of digital correspondence. “I like being alone and I need time to be alone,” she admits.

After sharing scenes later in the film Maria Magdalena, in 2017 they consolidated the most opaque and eccentric relationship among those who populate the hills of Los Angeles. Alien to any kind of sentimental exhibitionism, the Oscar winner for joker he left for posterity an unusual exception by dedicating his award for best actor at the Toronto festival to the “dirty dragon” of his life partner, a pseudonym that referenced his film role as the hacker Nordic Lisbeth Salander. Being a complete unknown to the average viewer, she beat out the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence to land her best-known role. Muse of filmmakers of the prestige of Spike Jonze or David Fincher, she has just ended three years of retirement from the industry to focus on raising her first child, River, named after the famous late brother of Phoenix.

Despite the mystery of his profile, his family history could be described as anything but enigmatic. Born within the union between two of the most powerful and billionaire clans in American sports, the Mara and the Rooney, owners of American football franchises in New York and Pittsburgh, the young woman could have chosen to follow the path of yellow tiles – gold would be more appropriate – that other heiresses of opulence like Paris Hilton or Nicole Richie stepped on. According to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worththe estimated fortune of his family is around 3,000 million dollars.

Raised in the New York community of Bedford, one of the richest in the entire country and which counts among its illustrious neighbors stars such as Michael Douglas, Blake Lively or Ralph Lauren, the young woman attended a public school and finished a degree in psychology and non-governmental organizations – today she is a moonlighting activist in several institutions in the animal and environmental fields – before dedicating herself entirely to interpretation. Although she confirms that she enjoyed a “privileged” childhood, she balks at the rich girl label and claims that they didn’t even have a butler or maid in her house. Her interest in her fashion materialized in 2018 with the launch of Hiraeth Collective, a clothing and accessories firm that, four years later, has failed to gain a foothold in the industry.

She did get it in Hollywood. She barely needed five years to conquer critics and audiences with that distant and attractive look, unreadable and playful; she achieving star status thanks to films like The social network, carol or the aforementioned adaptation of the saga Millennium. After putting an end to the period of maternal recollection with the newly released the alley of lost souls by Guillermo del Toro, is pending release Women Talking (with Frances McDormand and Claire Foy) and his new media project will surely revive the interest of all those who thought his impact on the mecca of cinema had been amortized.

The New Yorker once again prevailed in the casting process for one of the most coveted roles in recent Hollywood. Soon we will see her in the shoes of the unforgettable Audrey Hepburn, in a biopic directed by the filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) for Apple. The legendary star’s son, Mel Ferrer, shared his excitement at the news: “Rooney is a delight, I’m sure there will be a lot of love there.” The breakfast with diamonds surely sounds like something to the actress.