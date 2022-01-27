Rooney Mara will play Audrey Hepburn

Rooney Mara will be Audrey Hepburn in Luca Guadagnino’s biopic: the director returns to the cinema after “Salvatore – The shoemaker of dreams”

Timeless myth, world-famous actress, style and elegance icon and UNICEF ambassador. These are just some of the many facets of Audrey Hepburn that will come to life in the cinema in biopic from Luca Guadagninowhich he chose Rooney Mara to play the great star. On Variety we also read that the actress will participate in the project – license plate Apple – also as a co-producer. The screenplay, on the other hand, was entrusted to Michael Mitnick (The Giver – The world of Jonas, Vinyl).

Before seeing the film about Guadagnino’s Hepburn on the big screen, we will soon see in cinemas Bones and All, the first he shot in America. This project marks the return of the collaboration between the director and Timothée Chalametafter Call me by your name. In addition, filming of the remake of Scarface.

The two-time Oscar nominee, on the other hand, as Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it) recalls, arrives on January 27 at the cinema with The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro, out on January 27th.

When the cinema met Audrey Hepburn …

In 1948 Audrey Hepburn he met the cinema and never left it. Her career began with a documentary ‘Nederlands in zeven lessen‘(‘Dutch in 7 lessons‘) to then act in the theater. In the early 1950s, her first major role on the big screen came in ‘The Secret People‘by Thorold Dickinson: a turning point in the British actress’s career. ‘Roman holidays‘by William Wyler,’Breakfast at Tiffany’s‘by Blake Edwards,’My Fair Lady‘by George Cukor,’Sabrina‘by Billy Wilder,’War and peace‘by King Vidor and’Always – Forever‘by Steven Spielberg are just some of the films that have seen her protagonist and that have consecrated her as a timeless icon. Additionally, Hepburn was a winner of 2 Oscarsfrom 3 Golden Globesfrom 1 Emmyfrom 1 Grammy Awardfrom 4 BAFTAfrom 2 Tony awards and of 3 David by Donatello.

