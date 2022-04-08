Rooney uses Messi to sting Cristiano Ronaldo again

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

The squabble has raged in recent days between Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, two former partners and two big names of Cristiano Ronaldo. Since the declarations of the first named believing that the Portuguese was starting to show his age, the controversy has swelled. The day before yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo responded by calling Rooney “jealous” on one of his Instagram posts.

Rooney’s ironic response…

New reply yesterday at a press conference with Derby County from Rooney, who decided to respond with a certain irony, while mischievously using a certain Lionel Messi to sting the Portuguese star…

“I would say that there is not a football player on the planet who is not jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo. The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned. The six-pack, his body,” slipped Rooney before adding… “I think every player except probably Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano,” the Red Devils legend concluded.

