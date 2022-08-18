Rooney’s huge punchline on Kylian Mbappé and his attitude towards Lionel Messi
The English legend has set up the French striker for Paris Saint-Germain after his behavior towards Messi and Neymar during PSG – Montpellier.
Behavior that makes people talk… and not only in France. If Kylian Mbappé’s attitude towards Neymar caused a strong reaction in Brazil, his disdainful shoulder on Lionel Messi also caused a reaction in Argentina, but also across the Channel where a certain Wayne Rooney seized the controversy for reframe the French international.
“A 22 or 23-year-old player who deliberately shoulders Messi…I’ve never seen such a big ego in my entire life. Someone remind Mbappé that Messi already had four Ballon d’Ors at his age,” launched Rooney in remarks brought by the Turkish media DeparSports. The message couldn’t be clearer.
