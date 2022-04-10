Rooney’s son evolves with that of Cristiano Ronaldo and flames against City

Kai Rooney, the eldest son of Wayne Rooney, scored a fine goal for Manchester United’s U12s in a derby against Manchester City. Aged 11, he has been playing for a year and a half in the Red Devils academy, where he has been rubbing shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son for a few weeks.

A legendary surname. Wayne Rooney left an indelible memory at Manchester United during his time between 2004 and 2017. With 253 goals and 146 assists in 559 appearances (in all competitions), the former England striker made history at Old Trafford. In seventeen years, he won a Champions League, five Premier Leagues, a Europa League, an FA Cup and a Club World Cup with the Red Devils. Among others.

A quadruple against Liverpool last year

After putting away his cleats last year, the former Three Lions striker (120 caps, 53 goals) now spends a lot of time with his four sons. And the eldest, Kai Rooney, is making a name for himself in the Manchester United academy. After following his father to the United States at the end of his career (in Washington), he joined the Red Devils training center at the end of 2020. And he is talking about him.

The 11-year-old netted a fine goal in the U12 derby against Manchester City. Launched into the area, the No. 18 controlled the ball, before adjusting the goalkeeper with a left shot under the bar. A pure gesture that has not escaped observers. Last year, Kai Rooney notably scored a hat-trick against Stoke City and a quadruple against Liverpool.

“I’m a proud dad”, savors Wayne Rooney

For the past few weeks, he has been rubbing shoulders with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo Jr in the MU academy. The son of CR7 arrived in February, after being reported in recent years at Juventus. The young Rooney and the young Ronaldo even played a match together recently, according to the specialized account Rising Balls. A hell of a nod to their fathers, who played in the same jersey for five years at Old Trafford (2004-2009). With a victory in C1 at the key (2008).

“I’m a proud dad, Wayne Rooney said when Kai signed with the Red Devils a year and a half ago. He worked hard. He came to the United States with us to continue his football. He was tested with Manchester United and he impressed the coaches. I’m delighted for him. He had other options, other clubs to go to, but he decided he wanted to sign for Manchester United. It was his decision and not mine.”