Roosters vs Atlas: Journalistic guild repudiates violence in the stands

Mexico City /

After the game between Queretaro and Atlas outside discontinued by violence that was generated in stands of La Corregidora Stadiumwhich caused dozens of fans to enter the field to protect themselves, the perio guilddecor repudiated what was lived in the house of the White Roosters.

Through their social networks, commentators like David Fatelson, Jose Ramon Fernandez, Christian Martinoli and David Medrano, To mention just a few, they expressed their feelings after the events that took place this Saturday afternoon.

“Unfortunate what is happening in Queretaro“What a package that is coming to Liga MX”, “The meetings are to enjoy with the familyA shame!“were part of the messages shared by the commentators.

Reactions after the violence in Querétaro vs Atlas

