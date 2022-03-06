Roosters vs Atlas: Journalistic guild repudiates violence in the stands

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.03.2022 19:21:57





After the game between Queretaro and Atlas outside discontinued by violence that was generated in stands of La Corregidora Stadiumwhich caused dozens of fans to enter the field to protect themselves, the perio guilddecor repudiated what was lived in the house of the White Roosters.

Through their social networks, commentators like David Fatelson, Jose Ramon Fernandez, Christian Martinoli and David Medrano, To mention just a few, they expressed their feelings after the events that took place this Saturday afternoon.

“Unfortunate what is happening in Queretaro““What a package that is coming to Liga MX”, “The meetings are to enjoy with the family…A shame!“were part of the messages shared by the commentators.

Reactions after the violence in Querétaro vs Atlas

The Querétaro vs Atlas match was stopped due to disturbances in the stands. The field full of people.

The reality of Mexican soccer! Vandals breaking chairs, the VAR, etc. The police are overwhelmed. Meetings are to enjoy with the family…

A shame! – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) March 6, 2022

Unfortunate what is happening in Queretaro, shame that this is happening in my country ????????‍♂️ – Rafa Marquez (@RafaMarquezMX) March 6, 2022

There are no T-shirts here, there are criminals and they have to pay. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) March 6, 2022

Infamous thing about Querétaro and don’t come to me with that it is a reflection of the country. Football, sport should never cause violence… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) March 6, 2022

What has to happen in Mexican soccer once and for all is to end the bars. Stop supporting them and close the door on them. – Mauricio Ymay (@MauricioYmay) March 6, 2022