“Rooting for all your success brother”: Dwayne Johnson’s beautiful message to Brendan Fraser for his film “The Whale”

After Brendan Fraser’s sensational standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a message of support for the actor on social media. On Sunday, September 4, Johnson posted a message on Twitter expressing his gratitude to Fraser for helping him land his first acting job in “The Mummy Returns” in 2001 and for the positive early reviews for his upcoming film “The whale”.

Johnson wrote, “Man it makes me so happy to see this great standing ovation for Brendan. He supported me in his Mummy Returns franchise for my very first role, which launched my career in Hollywood. Rooting for all your success brother and congratulations to my buddy Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale 👏🏾” In the movie ‘The Whale’, Fraser plays Charlie, a 600 pound guy who abandoned his family for years and is now trying to reconnect with his daughter, who is played by the rising ‘Stranger’ star Things,” Sadie Sink.

Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton and Hong Chau also appear in the film alongside Fraser and Sink. Samuel D Hunter, who is also the writer of the play on which the feature film is based, wrote the screenplay directed by Darren Aronofsky. Fraser said of his involvement last summer: “It’s certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done, but don’t be shy, I haven’t seen any of it yet, but I know it will make a lasting impression. »

Fraser told members of the media in Venice via Variety, “I’ve developed muscles that I didn’t know I had. I even felt dizzy at the end of the day when all the devices were removed; it was like stepping off to dock on a boat in Venice. [sense of] undulating. It gave me an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. You have to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically, to inhabit this physical being. The torso piece looked almost like a straitjacket with sleeves that continued, hand-painted to look like human skin, down to the hand-punched hair. »

Johnson and Fraser have recently been brought into the DC world through Fraser’s role as Garfield Lynns/Firefly in the HBO Max movie “Batgirl,” which Warner Bros. controversially decided to drop last month. With the release of Black Adam this fall, Johnson will finally make his franchise debut. “The Whale” is currently slated for release on December 9 in the United States.

