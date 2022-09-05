Rosa Díaz, the only candidate for head of Dermatology

Rosa Maria Diaz.

the specialist Rosa Maria Diaz is running as the new head of the Medical-Surgical Dermatology and Venereology Service of the Infanta Sofia Hospital in Madrid. Díaz is the only candidate for the position, as published by the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM).

The only applicant for the position of head of this Service stands out for her work with the venereal diseases. In relation to these, Díaz has published several scientific articles, among which those entitled ‘Social defense against venereal diseases’, ‘Malignant fetal diffuse keratosis‘ and ‘Cold Panniculitis’.

Other research areas of Díaz

The dermatologist has also carried out some research on other types of pathologies, such as cutaneous amyloidosis, about which he wrote the study ‘Disseminated nodular localized primary cutaneous amyloidosis’. Likewise, the vasculitis is another disease of study for the specialist, publishing the work entitled ‘Historical perspective of the classification of vasculitides’, in which she assures that this pathology “represents something like a general clinical term, which encompasses some groups of diseases that can be considered between the most difficult and interesting medicine“.

In addition to these two areas, Díaz has conducted research on the elastolytic granuloma annulare of giant cells, developing a report of a localized case in areas not exposed to the sun.

Finally, the specialist is also a member of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (AEDV)where he actively participates in several society events, such as the analysis on the update on systemic diseases: Sarcoidosis and Behcet’s disease.