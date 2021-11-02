Rosa Perrotta, concern for her son’s health: “When I went to the hospital …”

The former tronista of Men and Women has expressed all his concern for his son. Let’s find out what he said about it

Born in February 1989 in the Campania city of Salerno, before joining the entertainment world she graduated with full marks in the faculty of economics. After working for a while as an image girl, in 2012 she managed to win the TV show “Tissues”.

However, her real consecration on the small screen came only in 2016, when she first came down from the famous steps of the studio of “Men and women”. La Perrotta took part in the filming of the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi on Mediaset networks as a tronista.

The suitor she chose at the end of the journey was Pietro Tartaglione, with whom she is still linked today by a splendid sentimental relationship. The two became parents for a couple of years of a child named Domenico, nicknamed Ethan by virtue of his middle name.

Rosa Perrotta manifests her fears

The year before the birth of her first child, Rosa sailed to Honduras to participate in what was thirteenth edition of the Island of the Famous, being eliminated in the semifinals after a seventy-eight day stay in the reality show.

Coming to the present instead, the former tronista is expecting his second child, which will be born in a few days. The name chosen for the latter is Mario Achille, as confessed by Perrotta herself through her social channels. Precisely by virtue of the arrival of the unborn child, recently the 32-year-old has confessed one of her greatest fears today.

Given the spread of the virus that is affecting especially the little ones, as happened very recently to the second child of the Ferragnez, Rosa made some assessments: “When I went to the hospital I found myself surrounded by children in those conditions and now I have had feedback by reading the story of this virus, it is a common and serious thing”.

Following these considerations, the former castaway made an ineluctable decision, after admitting that she regretted having enrolled her child in kindergarten, given that within a few days he fell ill: “I cursed myself for the day I decided to enroll Ethan in kindergarten this year. […] Hell, I send him back even when he’s recovered, I just can’t afford to go home and infect my baby brother “.