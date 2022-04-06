Rosacea, how to recognize and face it

Don’t call it trivial pathology. Rosacea it is a chronic skin disease that affects people especially after the age of thirty, and can weigh heavily on both the skin and the psyche. It can cause embarrassment, a feeling of discomfort and other psychological difficulties, as well as obviously creating the classic marks on the skin of the face, from redness to swelling or even small pustules. It is necessary to face it together with the dermatologist, to have the most effective treatment case by case and attention must be paid to the hidden signals of the psyche, which can suffer. To remember it are the experts on the occasion of the month dedicated to pathology.

Pay attention to the diagnosis

According to a recent online survey conducted by Galderma, just over six out of ten people reported having encountered a failure to recognize the disease in its early stages. Symptoms such as the face that seems to “burn”, the sudden redness and the strange itching that leads to nervous scratching are often related to conditions of more or less intense stress that you are experiencing. It should also be said that not all, indeed only the minority of the interviewees, addressed the situation with the doctor or dermatologist specialist.

Thus, the pathology has the opportunity to manifest itself with its impact not only physical but also visual and with obvious repercussions on the person’s psyche. Knowing each other and telling your doctor about your ailments is the first, fundamental step in the challenge of rosacea.

“Like many other pathologies of the skin and face, rosacea causes embarrassment and discomfort, due to the clinical manifestations that affect the person’s image – reports Giuseppe Micali, Director of the Section of Dermatology and Venereology, Department of Medical-Surgical Specialties of the ‘University of Catania. It is essential that the person with rosacea not only explains their symptoms in detail to the referring physician, but also that they talk about the psychological distress resulting from the disease. Attention to the patient’s psychophysical well-being, in fact, is part of the process of identifying a personalized therapeutic pathand consequently, more effective “.

Identikit of the disease

The causes of the pathological picture are still unclear. However, several are known triggers, such as the consumption of alcohol or the intake of particularly spicy foods, stress, exposure to the sun. Even specific mites, those of the genus Desmodex, have been found on the skin of those suffering from the picture. In all cases, and the only hallmark underlying this pathology is inflammation. And, as mentioned, the imperative is to arrive early with the diagnosis, to treat the disease as soon as possible.

It is in fact a condition that can tend to worsen and therefore it is important to avoid passing from the milder subtype to the more serious one. So let’s try to figure out when to suspect rosacea. The disease mainly affects the nose, cheeks and eyelids.

Like acne, it can have various manifestations: ranging from temporary redness of the central part of the face to more persistent forms. In all cases, this inflammatory pathology has variable clinical characteristics, and which mostly affects the central areas of the face, such as cheeks and nose.

Between the most common symptoms there are transient or persistent redness, inflammatory lesions, such as papules or pustules, as well as itching, burning, and increased sensitivity of the skin. The eyes can also often be affected, which present redness accompanied by a feeling of dryness and itching. Obviously the picture takes on different characteristics from person to person but can get worse if left untreated. For this reason, the control of the dermatologist is fundamental, for the diagnosis and to indicate the optimal treatment.