Rosalia and Kylie Jenner to star in highly anticipated reunion LOS40

How we feel about a reunion! Be it in a series or in real life, seeing two people falling in love with each other again after months of separation makes us very happy. Especially if one of those people Rosalia, This Thursday, September 21, the Spanish star experienced a very special reunion. And he has seen one of the first people who supported him in his adventure through the United States. None other than Kylie Jenner.

The singer and the businesswoman met at Milan Fashion Week. Especially in one of the most sought-after shows: Prada’s spring/summer 2024 season. Rosalia came in a very formal look: gray vest, white shirt, pleated skirt till her feet and sunglasses. For her part, Kylie has also chosen one of the trends of the moment: an all black and discreet look with a short dress.

Considering that they are friends and are two people who represent the best of fashion in the world of entertainment, we are not surprised that the organizers put them together in the parade. Plus, just one seat away from the queen of fashion: Anna Wintour.

Confessions and laughter of friends

Of course, the cameras captured the interpreter and businesswoman sharing her confidence with friends. Jenner showed Rosalia her cell phone on multiple occasions—is she showing him her latest photos with Timothée Chalamet? They are also seen kissing or laughing at something on the small screen.

At the same parade, Rosalia reunited with another of her best friends from Hollywood. None other than Euphoria star Hunter Schafer. Of course, the young actress – who will be in the new installment hunger games—She is not sitting next to her friend.

We are sure that Rosalia must have met these two at some point. And the music star is again spending a long time in the United States and will rely on her friends.