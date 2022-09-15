Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro strolled through Miami, Sasha Obama went to university in slippers: celebrities in a click

Banishing the rumors of separation, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro walk through the Miami International Airport hand in hand. The couple, who spent a few days in that city, kept a low profile while covering themselves with hats and masks. The singer stopped to film some autographs for fans who recognized her (The Grosby Group)

Sasha Obama is very enthusiastic about her studies. She, like this, could be seen on the USC campus. The 21-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of former President Barack and Michelle Obama, and with the simplicity that characterizes her, she walked with shoes very similar to slippers

Julia Fox attended an event in New York in a revealing mermaid-inspired dress that left little to the imagination. Fox is known for her role in Uncut Gems and her brief relationship with rapper Kanye West.

Naomi Watts turned heads when she chose a sparkly purple dress for the screening of Goodnight Mommy

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber look stylish as ever when they meet at a dentist’s office in Malibu

Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman actress, wore a vintage Pink Floyd t-shirt and ripped jeans to go shopping with her daughter Daniella

American top model Joy Corrigan was seen leaving the gym. Joy wore a tight brown ensemble. The night before, she starred in the Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian show at New York Fashion Week.

Olivia Wilde put the drama aside to dedicate herself to being a great mom. The actress went out with her children in Los Angeles, amid problems on the set of her next film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” The actress and director reappears after she was accused of having a bad relationship with the film’s protagonist, Florence Pugh, who decided not to attend the press conference at the Venice Film Festival

Demi Moore filmed scenes for the movie “The Substance” on the forecourt of the “Anthéa” theater in Antibes, France. The American actress is a fan of getting involved in each new project (The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Lali Espósito revolutionized Spanish TV: she cut a bottle and put together a live fernet with cola

The sadness of Érica Rivas for the work of Married with children and her response when asked if she will go to see it

The word from the L-Ghent environment about the romance rumors with Wanda Nara: “It would be like icardiar Icardi”

Fury for Billy Idol in Buenos Aires: the singer took photos with his fans after giving a show at Luna Park