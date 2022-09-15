Entertainment
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro strolled through Miami, Sasha Obama went to university in slippers: celebrities in a click
In addition, Julia Fox emulated a mermaid and Naomi Watts took all eyes with a bright purple dress
KEEP READING:
Lali Espósito revolutionized Spanish TV: she cut a bottle and put together a live fernet with cola
The sadness of Érica Rivas for the work of Married with children and her response when asked if she will go to see it
The word from the L-Ghent environment about the romance rumors with Wanda Nara: “It would be like icardiar Icardi”
Fury for Billy Idol in Buenos Aires: the singer took photos with his fans after giving a show at Luna Park