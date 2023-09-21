Rosalia and Raw Alejandro are back

The breakup between Rosalía and Raw Alejandro was one of the most notable in recent months. The couple were engaged to be married, but overnight they announced their separation. However, There are rumors that they have been able to return, as revealed by Pronto magazine.

Rave Alejandro dedicated a song to Rosalía after their separation: “She always had the keys to my cell phone”

Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, artistically known as Raú Alejandro, is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, music producer and dancer. He belongs to the “new generation” of Puerto Rican urban musicians. Her debut studio album is Afrodisiaco, released in 2020. While her second studio album, Vice Versa, was released in June 2021, featuring the lead single, the hit “Todo de Ti”. He has won a Latin Grammy Award from four nominations.

He was born in San Juan and raised between Canovanas and Carolina, Puerto Rico. His father, guitarist Raul Ocasio, and his mother, showgirl Maria Ruiz, introduced him to some of his musical influences, such as Americans Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Chris Brown. For several years, he and his father lived in the United States, primarily in Miami and New York City, where they were inspired by R&B and dancehall styles. Alejandro and fellow Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA They have been friends since childhood; They both went to the same school and attended classes together.

As a child, she competed in school talent shows because she was fond of dancing. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico. From the age of six to the age of twenty, he also played football, but then he stopped playing football. “Could not perform as expected” And got hurt at the age of twenty; He moved to Orlando, Florida to try to get scouted to play in the Premier Development League (PDL), but was ultimately unsuccessful. After leaving football, he sank into a slight depression, so to improve his mood he decided to become an actor, his career only lasted two months, and since he no longer wanted to act, he decided to pursue a musical career. Career started and started. To publish songs through SoundCloud in 2014.

relationship

Since late 2019, he was in a relationship with Spanish singer Rosalía, and made it public in September 2021. The two worked together on her debut studio album, Afrodisiaco, which was released on November 13, 2020. In March 2023, Announced that they would be releasing a joint EP titled RR. The couple announced their engagement on March 24, 2023. However, the couple’s breakup was announced in the media on July 25, 2023.

However, the pair could return. They play with it in pronto magazine A photo published by Rosalía is being used as evidence which shows an abandoned bed with various items inside, including a book. The same book is seen in another photo of Rave Alejandro, in which he is seen reading it. Could this be a coincidence?