“Rosalía attends Prada show at Milan Fashion Week with Kylie Jenner” | daily list

The Spanish Rosalía participated this Thursday in the Prada show at the Milan Fashion Week (Milano Fashion Week), where the Italian firm presented a proposal marked by impossible combinations of fabrics decorated in different techniques, from velvet to chiffon. Such as fringes, studs and hand embroidery.

The creative duo created by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons wanted to pay tribute to the art of tailoring with a collection that is committed to re-inventing classic tailoring techniques in combinations that are only possible in the 21st century but that are reminiscent of the fifties. Inspired by the aesthetics of the decade. And the sixties.

From the very beginning, the Milanese brand indicated its interest in the contrast of materials when a viscous liquid in pastel tones began to fall on an ancient catwalk that served as decoration for the parade.

The staging stunned the star-studded audience, with all eyes on Rosalía, who opted for a classic gray dress with a white shirt and decided to accompany her friend Kylie Jenner in her first public appearance since the finale. Did. Motomami tour.

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Vincent Cassel and Emma Watson were also in attendance.

Emporio Armani, Moschino and Tom Ford also presented their proposals on the second day of Milan Fashion Week.

Yesterday, Fendi opened the catwalk with a show marked by geometric designs, contrasts between primary colors with a gray palette and clear references to the brand’s Roman origins.