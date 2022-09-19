Rosalía becomes the new image of a luxury perfume | entertainment

Spanish singer, Rosaliasurprised his fans by sharing through his social networks that he will be the new face of the fragrance ‘La vie est belle’ (Life is beautiful) French brand Lancôme.

The cosmetics brand wrote through its Instagram account the emotion of collaborating with the interpreter of “Motomami”.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Rosalía for our iconic fragrance, La vie est belle. Life is what you make of it, make it beautiful like Rosalía”, reads the ‘post’ of the French brand.

Similarly, the company highlighted on its website that the singer, songwriter and producer “is not someone who sticks to the mold.”

“Rosalia does it differently. She is not someone who sticks to the mold. Her brand as an artist is completely unique because of her enthusiasm, spirit, style and deep love for her culture. Rosalía is building her own unique life, and she is indeed beautiful, “they indicated.

In turn, the 29-year-old artist expressed her excitement at collaborating with Lancōme.

“I am very excited to collaborate with Lancōme for their iconic fragrance, La Vie Est Belle,” wrote the Spanish.

Well-known artists such as actress Julia Roberts, Zendaya -known for her role in the series Euphoria- and Lily Collins, have also worked with the company, including Roberts and the “Euphoria” actress are global brand ambassadors.

How much does the fragrance cost?

The fragrance can be found in department stores where its approximate cost is $102.00, as detailed on the website.

What does La vie est belle fragrance smell like?

According to the official website, La vie est belle gives off an aroma of white Iris flower, vanilla, spun sugar and patchouli.